Margaritaville Bluetooth Speakers liven up your outdoor parties with light and sound from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deals on a selection of Margaritaville Speakers at up to 42% off. One of the standout deals here is the 2-pack of Margaritaville Sounds of Paradise Outdoor Tiki Torch Bluetooth Speaker Lanterns for $57.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 42% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this pack of speakers. This speaker lantern combines an LED flickering flame with a tiki torch design and the included pole for adding nice ambient lighting to your outdoor parties. The battery can power the Bluetooth speaker system for up to 22 hours, the LED lighting for up to 11 hours, or both for up to 7 hours with the ability to pair two of these lantern speakers together for amplified sound. Be sure to keep reading for more deals from today’s Gold Box.

More Margaritaville speaker deals:

After you finish checking out these deals on Margaritaville speakers from today’s Gold Box, be sure to stick around and take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. Right now, Amazon has a Philips Hue sale that will save you 15% when you buy three different lights and accessories. Philips Hue is one of the biggest names in smart home lighting and now you can grab your own at discounted prices.

Margaritaville Sounds of Paradise Outdoor Tiki Torch Speaker features:

Enjoy the sounds of summer with the Margaritaville Tiki Torch Bluetooth Speaker. With realistic flames and plenty of volume, you can enjoy your favorite tunes by firelight on any warm summer night. Perfect for patios, decks, tabletops or anywhere you want a little ambiance with your music. The speaker pairs wirelessly over Bluetooth, and with 33 feet of wireless range, you’ll have plenty of room to get up and dance without losing your connection.

