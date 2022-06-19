Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 256GB sees $150 discount to new Amazon low of $700

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $850, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings while marking an all-time low on the elevated storage capacity. For comparison, the 128GB model sells for the same sale price right now. Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s latest entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to complement your new smartphone would be picking up a new case to go with it. We happen to be a big fan of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover that was just refreshed for the Galaxy S22. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $15 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip.

Speaking of flagship smartphones, right now you can still score an unlocked price cut on the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Sitting at an Amazon low of $791.50, this is one of the first overall cash discounts and a rare chance to save $108 on Google’s latest high-end smartphone, Tensor chipset and all.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G features:

Shoot videos that rival how epic your life is with stunning 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone; Video captured is effortlessly smooth, thanks to Auto Focus Video Stabilization on Galaxy S22. Streaming on the go, working from your patio or binge-watching late into the night? The Galaxy S22 adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, outdoors and indoors.

