Amazon takes 15% off Philips Hue reactive home theater lights and accessories when you buy 3

Amazon has now launched a new Philips Hue sale to close out the work week, taking 15% off when you buy three different lights and accessories. Shipping is free across the board. While there is some overlap compared to the ongoing Bright Days sale, the highlights this time around fall to the home theater side of the Philips Hue lineup. Of those, the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box can be bundled with two Hue Play Lights and a Hue Hub for $382.43. You’d normally pay $450 for the set, with today’s offer marking the best of the year and a rare chance to save on either one period. Head below for all of the details.

Hooking into your home theater and greater Philips Hue setup, the Play HDMI Sync Box will take whatever is on the TV and adapt the room’s lighting for greater immersion. There are a variety of settings that offer everything from more relaxed bias illumination to more colorful reactive lighting and more. That makes the Hue Play lights noted above a perfect option to splash some bias lighting behind the television set thanks to the adhesive 3M mount on each of the lamps. Tie it all together with the hub that allows you to bring in Zigbee accessories and integrate the whole package with HomeKit.

Alongside the package we highlighted above, you can also save on plenty of other releases. The sale covers everything from Philips Hue’s standard light bulbs to gradient lightstrips for putting behind the TV and even some of its just-released lights. So be sure to check out everything here.

But you’re looking to outfit your setup with several new Philips Hue accessories, the brand just launched its annual Bright Days sale. Offering two different ways to save on more than one light, lamp, or accessory, you can now score three for the price of two as well as 50% off mood lighting when you buy two. Everything about the promotion is detailed in our previous coverage.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

