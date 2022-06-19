Withings’ new ScanWatch packs ECG and Sp02 monitoring drops to $227 (Save $73)

Update: The 42mm Withings ScanWatch is now down to $226.79, saving you an extra $22 and marking a new all-time low.

Amazon is now offering the new Withings ScanWatch 42mm for $249 shipped. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date at within $9 of our previous mention. Today’s offer is also still one of the first overall discounts, as well. The 38mm style is also down to $226.80 from its usual $280 going rate. Arriving with an array of the latest health monitoring features, the new ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Withings has a collection of other gear in its fitness stable and the Body Smart Scale is a great addition to your kit at $60. If you’re planning on getting back out there now that weather is warming up for outdoor runs or other workouts, this scale can help monitor progress by tracking everything from weight to body fat, muscle mass, and more. Everything will sync right in with the ScanWatch above, as well as the likes of Apple Health and other apps.

Or if you’d rather just go the Apple Watch route, we’re still tracking quite a few Amazon lows for Series 7 models on sale right now. Starting from $329, you’ll find everything from $70 off the entry-level aluminum models to even deeper discounts on higher-end cellular options and more at $119 off.

Withings ScanWatch features:

Discover ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that detects heart health conditions and helps improve overall fitness. Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art technology has been carefully selected to create Withings most health-oriented watch to date. Developed with cardiologists, this clinically validated hybrid smartwatch can alert a user to a possible case of atrial fibrillation. ScanWatch also offers in-depth activity and sleep tracking, water resistance to 5 ATM, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days before it needs to be charged.

