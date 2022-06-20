BOOST↑CHARGE your iPhone with Belkin’s MagSafe power bank at $33.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 2.5K for $33.77 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50 and on sale for $40 directly from Belkin, this one typically sells for $40 at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. Compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, it delivers a portable 2,500mAh battery pack with 7.5W charging to your EDC with full MagSafe action. It does not block the camera on your device when in place as well as delivering passthrough charging capabilities so you can use your iPhone while it’s connected and charge your phone when the power bank needs to get juiced up. Just note that you will need a “MagSafe case” for the connection to work or you’ll, otherwise, have to remove your device from its sheath. Additional details below.

While today’s deal undercuts the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, it’s also about $5 under the Anker 521 Magnetic Battery option. While the Belkin model above is only half the capacity, it is among the more affordable options out there for a well known brand we have much experience with at the moment.

But speaking magnetic charging capabilities, we have some more robust options on sale right now courtesy of the iOttie Velox lineup. Starting from under $40, the new MagSafe charging stand and car mount are seeing the first price drops over at Amazon and you can get a closer look at the deals right here, as well as some hands-on impressions in our review from April. Swing by our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more discounted EDC gear.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Power Bank features:

MagSafe compatible wireless charging for iPhone 13 or 12 series with perfect magnetic alignment every time

The wireless power bank doesn’t block the camera on your iPhone 13 or 12, so you can keep shooting content and capturing life’s moments while you charge

Keep charging your phone even when the power bank itself needs recharging, thanks to pass-through power technology

A slim, portable design allows you to easily slip the power bank into your purse or pocket so you can keep charging no matter where you go

