Hands-on: iOttie expands Velox lineup with two new premium MagSafe chargers

Today, iOttie is launching new additions to its Velox MagSafe accessory lineup. Having first launched last fall, the series is now growing with three accessories made for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. All sporting premium builds, we’re taking a hands-on look at the latest iOttie Velox MagSafe charger additions to see if they’re worth pre-ordering. Head below for more.

iOttie launches two new Velox MagSafe chargers

iOttie first announced its Velox lineup last October with a myriad of form factors and use cases. At launch, only two different car mounts were revealed, which we walked away quite impressed with following our initial review. Now we’re seeing the second wave of the MagSafe-compatible devices launch with three new offerings today.

Headlining the new wave is the first at-home MagSafe accessory to launch from the brand. The iOttie Velox Wireless Duo Stand takes all of the same aesthetics as we saw the first time around and applies them to a build that’s perfect for the desktop or nightstand with two charging pads for iPhone 13 and AirPods.

Then there’s the refreshed car mount, which lives up to its dashboard name by trading in the air vent clip design we saw before. This one packs the same 7.5W charging speeds as all of the other iOttie Velox MagSafe accessories, and arrives with some more versatile mounting features thanks to an adjustable arm and suction cup design.

Between both of the Dashboard and Duo Stand chargers that we’re taking a hands-on look, both of them rock the same premium builds as before. You’ll find the same higher-end plastic builds as before that come in a really slick midnight blue color scheme.

All of the new iOttie MagSafe accessories are now available direct from its online storefront and will also be going live for pre-order via Amazon later today. Pricing kicks off at $59.95 for the Wireless Dash & Windshield Mount. Then for its desktop counterpart, the Velox Wireless Duo Stand arrives at $89.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After taking a hands-on look with iOttie’s first Velox MagSafe chargers last fall, I was super excited to get to see what the brand was going to deliver with its latest batch of new releases. The biggest critique I had of the original model was its air vent design, and now the folks at iOttie have seemingly paid note and give me exactly what I wished.

First up is the new MagSafe Car Mount, which brings a dashboard form factor into the iOttie Velox lineup. All of the same design cues as last time around apply here for the refreshed design, which notably moves over to a suction cup base with a telescoping arm. There’s still that soft silicone casing on the actual magnetic mount pad

Build quality aside, my favorite aspects of the iOttie Velox MagSafe Dashboard Mount are the actual design decisions that make the accessory as good as it is. The suction cup base has some of the grippiest material I’ve come across in a car mount and the suction cup actually works so well compared to some other options out there.

Moving up the assembling, I am also a big fan of the racketed joint that helps keep things in place without relying on the friction system others have employed. That paired with the tight tolerances of the telescoping arm go a long way toward keeping your handset in place even when driving on bumpy roads and the like.

iOttie also took the new launch as a means of entering in a new product category with its Velox MagSafe charger lineup. Delivering the first of its desktop solutions geared toward iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, the Velox Wireless Duo Stand takes a familiar approach to powering up two devices at a time.

We’ve seen this design time and time again at this point, but the 2-in-1 form factor remains to be a popular way to top off your iPhone and AirPods. Up top is the main 7.5W magnetic Qi charging pad, which rests above the secondary 5W pad underneath. Both are outfitted with some soft silicone pads to cushion your device, as well as golden metal accenting to up the ante on those premium stylings. I’m also quite a big fan of how long the USB-C cable is, though you’ll have to supply your own power adapter.

iOttie remains one of the more premium brands out there, and its latest releases certainly live up to those expectations. Both of the new Velox MagSafe chargers are some of the best accessories I’ve used, but aren’t going to be must-haves for everyone. The steep price tags surely won’t be for everyone, especially considering there are much more affordable options out there. But if you’re like me and have used some of those more entry-level solutions and are ready for something that’ll last, I can’t recommend the new iOttie Velox chargers enough.

