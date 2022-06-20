Dremel’s all-new 8240 12V 2Ah cordless rotary tool kit sees first discount to $86 (Save $14)

Amazon is now offering the all-new Dremel 8240 12V Cordless Rotary Tool 11-piece Kit for $86.16 shipped. Just released back at the beginning of June, this rotary tool kit launched at $100, making this 14% discount the new all-time low price plus the first price drop since launch. This tool kit still goes for $100 from Lowe’s. The Dremel 8240 rotary tool makes use of “advanced battery technology” that optimizes runtime and power output alongside improved ergonomics and electronics that make it suitable for heavy-duty applications and advanced DIY projects. The 8240 is compatible with all Dremel rotary accessories and attachments for “maximum versatility” with the 12V 2Ah battery allowing for continuous performance with variable speeds from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM. The included charger will recharge the battery to 100% in just 65 minutes so you can be back to work in as little time as possible. Keep reading for more.

While the 8240 kit above comes with some basic bits to get you started, you’ll want to build out your collection to have even more capability. Right now you can get the Dremel 628 Precision Drill Bit 7-pack for $13 which can cut through wood, soft metal, plastic, and plexiglass with ease in the following sizes: 0.8, 1.2, 1.6, 2.0, 2.4, 2.8, and 3.2mm diameters. Included with the drill bits is a convenient toolbox for organizing and storing the bits so you never misplace them. If you really want to expand your bit collection, you’ll have to spend some more cash than you save with the lead deal, but the Dremel Rotary Tool Accessory Kit for $35 comes with 160 accessories ranging from cutting wheels, sanding barrels, polishing brushes, and even more. Plus you’ll get a toolbox to store all these new accessories so you won’t lose them.

Looking to upgrade your EDC? Check out this deal on Gerber’s 9-tool Armbar Cork Pocket Knife Multi-Tool at $27.50. This deal is within cents of the all-time Amazon low price and comes with a notable adventure-ready design.

Dremel 8240 12V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit features:

The Dremel 8240 offers high performance and versatility, packaged in a sleek new tool design. As the new flagship 12-volt cordless rotary tool, the 8240 features an optimized battery platform allowing DIYers to comfortably tackle a wide range of home improvement projects without the distraction of a cord. The powerful 12-Volt / 2 AH Lithium-Ion battery provides maximum performance for extended working sessions. The new 8240 provides cord-like power in cordless form giving you the confidence to tackle the toughest of jobs.

