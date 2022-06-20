Pop a bottle anywhere, Gerber’s 9-tool Armbar Cork now within cents of Amazon low at $27.50

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Armbar Cork Pocket Knife Multi-Tool for $27.63 shipped. Regularly $41, it more typically sells in the $35 or more range and is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. This handy multi-tool delivers a notable adventure-ready design as well as a series of wine accessories including a cork screw and foil cutter. From there, it also houses a lever arm, scissors, can/package opener, 2.5-inch fine edge blade, bottle opener, pry bar, and hammer, all of which are stainless steel and organized inside of a textured anodized aluminum handle with limited lifetime warranty from Gerber. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a high-quality wine opening tool, this Hicoup model is easily one of the more popular options out there. You won’t get all of the extras here, but it does deliver an opener, corkscrew, and foil cutter with a wooden handle for just over $11 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon.

On the tech side of your EDC, we have plenty of solid offers now live on charging gear. On top of the all-time low we spotted on Belkin’s MagSafe power bank at $33.50, Anker launched a fresh new Amazon sale this morning from $13 Prime shipped loaded with everything from GaN wall adapters to MagSafe gear, car chargers, and more. Browse through everything in our latest roundup.

Gerber Armbar Cork Pocket Knife Multi-Tool features:

The Armbar Cork Multi-Tool can handle anything your pocket knife could with a one-hand opening fine edge blade, corkscrew bottle opener, and more

The Armbar Cork features 9 tools, to handle the tasks beyond a simple pocket knife: Cork Screw, Foil Cutter, Lever Arm, Scissors, Can/Package Opener, Fine Edge Blade, Bottle Opener, Pry Bar, and Hammer

The Armbar’s 2. 5″ Inch Fine Edge Blade is held securly with a frame lock

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!