Herschel Packable Daypack drops to $24 Prime shipped on Amazon (Reg. $35), more

Amazon is currently offering the Herschel Packable Daypack in Raven Crosscatch for $23.86 Prime shipped; or receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. To compare, this backpack is regularly priced at $35 and it’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. This style can easily fit your 16-inch MacBook and it’s highly lightweight. This is a great option for traveling, school, work, and more. It also has several pockets for organization and adjustable shoulder straps for added convienience. Plus, its great for all ages and gender neutral. Find even more deals by heading below.

Another standout is the adidas Excel 6 Backpack in Cabron and Bliss Pink for $37.04 shipped. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $55. This backpack is a perfect option for hiking or school. It has two mesh water bottle pockets as well as an array of pockets for storage. It also easily fits your 16-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off new markdowns here.

Herschel Packable Daypack features:

The lightweight ripstop Packable Daypack features adjustable webbing straps and collapses into its own internal pocket for easy storage.

Adjustable shoulder straps

Internal self-storage pocket with snap closure

