Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off: Running shoes, sneakers, apparel, more

Nike is updating your activewear with up to 40% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Menâ€™s Quest 4 Road Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $46. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $75. This style is cushioned, flexible, and lightweight, which is great for running. Theyâ€™re great for outdoor runs, however they also work perfectly for treadmill running as well. You can choose from several color options too. Be sure to hit your goals this summer and shop all of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Oakley Flash Sale thatâ€™s offering $30 off prizm and polarized sunglasses.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!