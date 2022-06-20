Game anywhere with the HP Victus 16-inch RTX 3060 laptop at a low of $1,330 ($190 off)

Amazon is offering the Victus by HP 16-inch Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,329.99 shipped. Down from $1,520, this saves you $190 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take your gaming setup on-the-go, this laptop utilizes the latest technology from both Intel and NVIDIA to give you plenty of power. There’s the 12th Generation i7-12700H processor as well as the RTX 3060 GPU in tow here, both of which combine for a solid experience all around. There’s a 16.1-inch 144Hz display built-in as well, ensuring you can game at high frame rates with ease. Plus, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, there’s plenty of both memory and storage here. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is made for on-the-go gaming, it might cost a bit more than you’re looking to spend. Though it won’t provide the same experience, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop could really fit the bill if you’re after for a lower-cost laptop focused on mobile entertainment. Packing a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU with ray tracing and DLSS/DLAA support, the IdeaPad 3 will still offer a solid experience for $780 on Amazon.

Need more power? You’ll want to check out the Skytech RTX 3080 pre-built desktop that’s down to a new Amazon low at $1,900. This is down $700 from its normal going rate and packs plenty of power to handle any game you might play. Plus, it utilizes both AMD and NVIDIA’s latest technology with a Ryzen 5 5600X and the 10GB RTX 3080.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop features:

This Victus Gaming Laptop PC has all the specs you need for elevated gaming, such as NVIDIA graphics, a 12th generation Intel Core processor, an upgraded cooling system , and OMEN Gaming Hub.

Take on the latest games using the power of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, featuring enhanced Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and 6 GB of high speed dedicated memory

Experience crisp, lag-free gameplay with an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, micro-edge 16.1-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7 millisecond response time; game longer without eyestrain with this Eyesafe certified display.

