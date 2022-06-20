New 2022 LG gram laptop lineup packs 12th Gen. Intel, Iris Xe graphics, DDR5, available now

Announced earlier this month, LG’s latest 2022 gram laptop lineup is finally available to purchase. Continuing with the same design trend that we’ve come to know with the LG gram line, these laptops deliver premium builds, a wide range of sizes, and the latest hardware all around. There are six various models to choose from with sizes ranging from 14- to 17-inches, ensuring everyone has an option to pick. Keep reading to find out if this is the laptop for your summer travels.

Take your new LG gram anywhere to get work done

LG’s latest 2022 gram lineup all share many features and specs. You’ll find all models have a 16:10 aspect ratio coming with up to 2560×1600 resolutions, an IPS panel, 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and 12th Generation Intel processors. They also all share PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, LPDDR5 RAM, and they’re all Intel Evo certified.

If you’re unfamiliar, the LG gram lineup is designed to deliver compact, ultra-lightweight computers “without sacrificing durability or performance.” However, there’s a newcomer to the lineup this time around with a 16- and 14-inch 2-in-1 model that come with pre-installed drawing and note taking applications, specifically optimized for the LG Stylus Pen. This new 2-in-1 form-factor means your laptop can also become a tablet, making the ultra-lightweight machine even more versatile.

LG’s latest gram laptops are starting to trickle in on Amazon with availability, beginning with the gram 15 at $1,899.99 and the gram 14 at $1,799.99. Both models have the same i7-1260P processor, 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD drive alongside Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and Windows 11 pre-installed. We expect more models to make their way to Amazon over the next week or so.

9to5Toys’ Take

The idea behind the LG gram lineup is the same one that Apple puts behind the MacBook Air: to make a lightweight computer without sacrificing on design, features, or power. The LG gram has both 12th Generation Intel processors as well as Iris Xe graphics, ensuring you have plenty of power to chew through everyday tasks with ease. Plus, the models at Amazon come with 32GB of RAM as well, with a 1TB NVMe SSD, which is pretty notable at a sub-$2,000 price point for either one.

It’s also great to see LG integrating both Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E to deliver a solid experience at home and on-the-go. All-in-all, if you’re looking for an ultra-portable computer that will deliver plenty of power for your needs, then the LG gram lineup is the place to check.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!