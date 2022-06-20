Pit Boss’ 550-square inch wood pellet grill sees $200 discount to new low at $450 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 550-square inch Navigator Wood Pellet Grill for $449.99 shipped. Normally $650 all year, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to take your outdoor setup to the next level, this pellet grill is perfect for a variety of cooking tasks. This model has a 16-pound hopper capacity and utilizes porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates. There’s a digital control board with LED read out so you can dial in the perfect temperature. On top of that, it can hold a temperature ranging from 180F to 500F and everything in-between. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up a 20-pound bag of pellets to ensure you have plenty of fuel to get your BBQ fire going this spring. Available on Amazon for right around $17, Traeger’s pellets are a great buy for your grilling and smoking setup, especially when you look at how many wood choices there are.

Don’t forget to check out the OXO steel grilling accessories sale that started earlier today. There, you’ll find up to 23% in savings available across tongs, basting gear, and so much more with prices starting as low as $8. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your indoor or outdoor cooking space.

Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill features:

The Pit Boss 550 Navigator Series Grill features the real-wood flavor of an outdoor cooking adventure. With advanced grilling technology, premium heavy gauge steel builds, and 100% all-natural hardwood pellet fuel, enjoy Bigger.Hotter.Heavier features – that can only come from a Pit Boss grill.

