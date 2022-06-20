OXO’s steel grilling accessories up to 23% off: Tongs, basting gear, more from $8 at Amazon

Amazon has now kicked off a notable sale event on OXO grilling accessories to refresh your tongs, basting gear, and more from $8. One standout is the 3-piece OXO Good Grips Grilling Tools Set for $25.99 shipped. Regularly $31 and sometimes as much as $32, today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked since they hit Amazon last summer and the lowest total we can find. This is the same price you’ll find directly from OXO right now, but you’ll get hit with a $9 delivery fee taking that route. You’re looking at a stainless steel turner and scalloped tongs that “can be used for every grill session” alongside the silicone tool rest mat. The turner features what OXO refers to as a double-bend design to provide more lifting leverage while the tongs include a non-slip grip and a built-in bottle opener. Head below for more OXO grilling accessory deals.

OXO grilling accessory deals:

Check out our coverage of the latest Traeger must-see WiFIRE smart grills with touchscreen displays, then head over to our home goods guide for even more of the best cooking deals on tap thus far this week. Alongside this ongoing price drop on Elite Gourmet’s air fry oven with rotisserie, this morning we saw the Ninja 8-quart Foodi 12-in-1 XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer drop down to a new Amazon all-time low at $143 shipped. You can get a closer look at what this model has to offer right here.

Set includes stainless steel turner, scalloped tongs, and silicone tool rest

Turner’s double-bend design provides leverage for lifting

Tongs feature a non-slip grip and a built-in bottle opener

Tool rest protects surfaces and features a tong holder for one-handed use

Durable set that can be used for every grill session—no matter what you’re making

