Reolink’s Argus 3 Pro with solar panel or dual lens outdoor 2K cameras on sale from $90

ReolinkDirect (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Argus 3 Pro 2K Outdoor Wireless Security Camera with Solar Panel for $104.99 shipped with the code 30REOLINK at checkout. This knocks 30% off its normal $150 going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a complete kit, this setup includes both the Argus 3 Pro 2K outdoor camera as well as a solar panel to keep it running essentially indefinitely. The camera itself has a built-in battery and the solar panel keeps it charged during the day so it can run at night or when it’s cloudy out with no problems. Also, at 2K, you’re getting twice the resolution as traditional 1080p cameras, making things extra crisp and letting you easily see everything going on in your yard. Plus, the camera is weatherproof and can withstand the elements, meaning it can stay outside all year long. Keep reading for more Reolink deals.

Now, if you have a larger area to cover outside, consider instead picking up the Reolink 2K Outdoor Dual Security Camera for $98.99 with the code 103RZDAM at checkout. Normally going for $130, you’re saving 25% from its normal going rate. This camera is quite unique in that it has dual 2K lenses to capture a 150-degree field of view to ensure that your entire yard is covered. It’s also weatherproof like today’s lead deal, though there’s no solar panel or built-in battery here as you’ll have to provide dedicated wired power for it to function. You can also opt for the PoE-powered 2K Outdoor Dual Security Camera at $89.99 with the code 10Z8RDT4 at checkout.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found the Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System which touts HomeKit and 4K recording on sale for $406. That’s a pretty decent savings of $194 from its normal going rate, taking things from 2K to 4K in your security setup and ensuring that you can easily keep an eye on the house when you head out on vacation this summer.

Reolink Argus 3 Pro 2K Outdoor Camera with Solar Panel features:

Detail matters for home security in both day and night. This 2K security camera reveals every detail with crystal clarity. And with powerful spotlights, the colors are as vivid at night as during the day.

Featuring dual-band WiFi, the wireless security camera provides more stable connectivity, so you are able to view live feed in a smoother manner.

Argus 3 Pro is a small but mighty solar security camera designed for working in various scenes and weather conditions. With a rechargeable battery inside, it requires zero-cable installation. No wiring hassles.

