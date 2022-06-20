Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System touts HomeKit and 4K recording at $406 (Save $194)

Amazon currently offers theÂ Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera System forÂ $406.14 shipped. While youâ€™d more typically pay $600, todayâ€™s offer is delivering the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. Amounting to $194 in savings, this is also $24 below our previous mention. As one of the more recent additions to Arloâ€™s security stable, its Ultra 2 cameras sport a weather-resistant housing alongside some of the more mature features for a smart camera. 4K HDR video recording is just the start, with HomeKit integration making this a notable option for those on the Siri side of things. Thatâ€™s on top of dual-band Wi-Fi support and increased range, as well as advanced object detection and 6-month battery life. You can get a closer look inÂ our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If youâ€™re looking to avoid recharging the batteries every few months, supplementing the package with one of these Arlo Solar Panel Chargers is a bright idea. Now on sale at Amazon as well, this accessory allows you to indefinitely extend the battery life with power from the sun and is now down to $53.99. Youâ€™d typically pay $60, with todayâ€™s offer marking the second-best price yet and one of the first overall discounts.

Or you could just opt for a much more affordable package altogether. Right now, Arloâ€™s Essential indoor smart camera has dropped in price for one of the first times, delivering a unique automated privacy shield for some added peace of mind. Dropping to $80, the 20% in savings go a long ways to make this a popular option for those in the Alexa and Assistant ecosystems.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.

