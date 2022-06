Arlo Ultra 2 Camera System touts HomeKit and 4K recording at $406 (Save $194)

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera System for $406.14 shipped. While you’d more typically pay $600, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. Amounting to $194 in savings, this is also $24 below our previous mention. As one of the more recent additions to Arlo’s security stable, its Ultra 2 cameras sport a weather-resistant housing alongside some of the more mature features for a smart camera. 4K HDR video recording is just the start, with HomeKit integration making this a notable option for those on the Siri side of things. That’s on top of dual-band Wi-Fi support and increased range, as well as advanced object detection and 6-month battery life. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to avoid recharging the batteries every few months, supplementing the package with one of these Arlo Solar Panel Chargers is a bright idea. Now on sale at Amazon as well, this accessory allows you to indefinitely extend the battery life with power from the sun and is now down to $53.99. You’d typically pay $60, with today’s offer marking the second-best price yet and one of the first overall discounts.

Or you could just opt for a much more affordable package altogether. Right now, Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera has dropped in price for one of the first times, delivering a unique automated privacy shield for some added peace of mind. Dropping to $80, the 20% in savings go a long ways to make this a popular option for those in the Alexa and Assistant ecosystems.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!