Samsung’s Qi Wireless Charger with UV sanitization is yours for $19 (Reg. $40+)

Woot is now offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one carries a regular price of $50 directly from Samsung and typically sells in the $40 range from Amazon. While we have seen third-party sellers with it in the $19 range previously, today’s deal is the lowest we can find right now. This setup pulls double duty, sanitizing your phone with UV lighting (“effectively kills up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria”) while delivering a wireless Qi charging pad at the same time. It connects to a power source using the included USB-C cable and also offers up enough room to sanitize other items like glasses, earbud cases, keys, and more. head below for additional details.

If you don’t need the charging feature, you can save even more with the HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer at $10 Prime shipped. While you’ll have to juice up your device separately taking this route, it does offer up the essentially same feature set as today’s lead deal otherwise.

While we are the topic, if you’re not interested in the UV sanitization here, this morning’s Anker sale is worth a look to bolster your EDC charging capabilities. Including everything from power banks and MagSafe gear to some of the brand’s latest wall chargers, you’ll find a host of fresh price drops starting from $13 Prime shipped in today’s roundup. And be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer features:

Dedicated to keeping your personal daily belongings contamination-free. Spacious design accommodates Galaxy S20 Ultra. Kill germs of not only your smartphone but also for various items, such as glasses, earphones and other accessories. UV sterilizer has been tested and proven by 3rd party laboratories to effectively kill up to 99% of bacteria within 10 minutes. (Including Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus, Candida albicans) UV Sterilize and Wireless Charge your device at the same time. Charging does not stop when UV sterilization turns off.

