Anker is now kicking off the work week by discounting a selection of its in-house charging accessories courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. The price cuts this time around start at $13 and score free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick has the Anker Nano II 30W GaN II Charger marked down to $23.99. Normally fetching $30, this one is at within cents of the all-time low and marking the second-best price yet at 20% off. Ankerâ€™s entry-level Nano II charger comes centered around GaN II technology with the ability to dish out 30W of power from its single USB-C port. While thereâ€™s no folding plugs, it clocks in at just a fraction of the size as Appleâ€™s own 30W counterpart and provides a compact way to top off everything from an iPhone to iPad and MacBook Air. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Then head below for more.

Another notable Anker deals this week:

This morning we saw Belkinâ€™s MagSafe Power Bank at $33.50 go on sale to join the very first price cuts that went live over the weekend on iOttieâ€™s new Velox MagSafe charging stand and car mount. Delivering two different form-factors, these recently-released accessories start at $39.50.

Anker Nano II 30W GaN II Charger features:

Instead of filling up your house (and the planet) with an extra charger for each new device you buy, Anker 711 has the power you need to charge the majority of your personal devices with just a single charger. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), weâ€™ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Now with GaN II, we can keep pushing the limits of mobile power even further.

