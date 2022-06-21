Score 12 extra outlets with this 2-pack of Amazon’s surge protectors at just $7

Woot is now offering a 2-pack of Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protectors for just $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $13 and currently just over $11 directly from Amazon, this is a particularly affordable way to scoop a quick pair of popular surge protectors. The tight 2-foot power cord isn’t overly long, but that can be handy when you’re trying to tuck them away behind furniture or in the home office. You’re looking at 200 joules of surge guard for some light protection alongside the 15 amp circuit breaker and six standard outlets. Nothing overly fancy or particularly high-tech gere, just some solid additional outlets that won’t break the bank. More details below.

You likely won’t be able to find 12 outlets spanning a pair of surge protectors for less from a brand you would trust as much as Amazon. If you’re looking for some no-frills solutions for the price of a couple cups of coffee that will likely last you for years (like they have for me), today’s lead deal is worth a look

For your more high-tech, modern power needs, dive into the latest Anker Amazon sale. With prices starting from $13 Prime shipped there’s some affordable solutions available ranging from its PowerPort strips and car chargers to MagSafe gear and portable power banks. Everything is neatly organized for you in this week’s roundup right here and dive into our smartphone accessories hub for additional deals to upgrade your EDC.

Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protectors:

IN THE BOX: 2-pack of 6 outlet surge protector power strips with 2 foot 14 AWG power cords

RELIABLE PROTECTION: 200 Joule 3 line basic surge protection rating to protect small appliances, phones, and lamps

LED INDICATOR LIGHTS: Red “protected” LED indicator light with 15-Amp circuit breaker to signify you are protected

