Stream Amazon Music Unlimited all summer with 3-months FREE for new members

Amazon is currently offering new subscribers 3-months of its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service for FREE. Normally, Amazon only offers a single month at no cost to give it a try, with today’s deal saving up to $30. While in the past Amazon offered multiple subscription services for music, the company has since consolidated everything into Amazon Music Unlimited. With one subscription, you’ll have access to 90 million high-definition songs, millions in ultra high definition, and even a library of spatial audio tracks. Of course, an ad will never play and there’s also offline listening if you plan to travel somewhere without the best coverage. Learn more about Amazon’s music streaming service in our previous coverage. Today’s deal is part of Amazon’s early Prime Day discounts, so be sure to check out the rest of those sales to find out all the other ways you can save! Keep reading for additional information.

Now, you don’t have to pay extra to stream music from Amazon if you already have a Prime membership. While you don’t get access to HD, UHD, or spatial audio libraries, Amazon Music Prime is included with your existing membership and offers 2 million songs to choose from. There are also personalized stations, thousands of playlists, and it’s ad-free from the start, making it a great service to use if you already subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Want a way to listen to Amazon Music Unlimited or Music Prime while away from home? Check out Sony’s new LinkBuds/S that are on sale for the first time at Amazon. Pricing starts at $158 and you can save $20 here from the normal going rate.

Terms & Conditions:

This 3-month free trial offer of a monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is a limited time offer and is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($8.99 for Prime members) plus applicable tax until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

