Sony’s new LinkBuds/S see first discounts at Amazon starting from $158 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the very first discount on the just-released Sony LinkBuds S. Having first launched back in May, the new earbuds are now down to $178 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $198, this $20 discount provides not only a new Amazon low, but also the very first chance to save on the new releases period. Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed. its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also 6 hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Also seeing its first discount still, the standard Sony LinkBuds are sitting at $158 via Amazon, too. Normally fetching $180, these are seeing much of the same all-time low status with $20 in savings attached. Taking a more unique approach than its newer S counterpart, the LinkBuds pack an open-ear design that lets ambient sound pass through from your surroundings. That’s thanks to an open back ring-shaped driver that pairs with other interesting tech you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Though if you just want to skep all of the unique LinkBuds charm and go straight for Sony’s flagship devices, both of its XM4 series headphones and earbuds are still up for grabs. Falling to 2022 lows, pricing starts at $228 for the ANC-enabled releases that come in both true wireless and over-ear form-factors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!