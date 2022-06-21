Huk offers 25% off icon and running lakes styles for the whole family from $30

Ali Smith -
Fashionhuk
25% off from $30

For a limited time only, Huk is currently offering 25% off icon styles with code ICON25 at checkout. You can also save 25% off running lakes styles with code LAKES25 at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of our top picks from this sale is the Icon x Running Lakes Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $60. It’s available in four color options and features a highly breathable material, that’s also 50+ UPF. This shirt is also sweat-wicking and features quick-drying fabric to help you stay comfortable. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out Nike’s latest Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

