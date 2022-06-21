Early Prime Day 4K smart Fire TV deals now live from $200: Amazon, Toshiba, more up to $700 off

Prime Day Fire TV deals have arrived. After seeing its Luna game controller hit its all-time low, Amazon’s early Prime Day continues this morning with up to $700 off 4K smart Fire TV deals. Featuring Amazon’s in-house models as well as some from Toshiba and Best Buy’s Insignia brand, these Fire TV displays deliver big-time value with typical smart features and particularly low prices that are especially affordable with the Prime Day discounts that are now live. They might not all have those high-tech bells and whistles, but they still bring solid 4K panels with direct access to your streaming services that range from budget-friendly living room TVs to affordable options for the kitchen, home office, guest room, lake house, and more. Pricing starts from $200 on the 4K models with smaller options from $90. Head below for a closer look.

While all of the Prime Day Fire TV deals highlight offers are listed above, you’ll find even more options marked down from $90 in the early Prime Day Fire TV section of Amazon right here. There are a few more smaller kitchen or guest room displays for under $100 and we are expecting some tif the larger Omni series models to over the coming weeks.

