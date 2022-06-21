Early Prime Day 4K smart Fire TV deals now live from $200: Amazon, Toshiba, more up to $700 off

Prime Day Fire TV deals have arrived. After seeing its Luna game controller hit its all-time low, Amazon’s early Prime Day continues this morning with up to $700 off 4K smart Fire TV deals. Featuring Amazon’s in-house models as well as some from Toshiba and Best Buy’s Insignia brand, these Fire TV displays deliver big-time value with typical smart features and particularly low prices that are especially affordable with the Prime Day discounts that are now live. They might not all have those high-tech bells and whistles, but they still bring solid 4K panels with direct access to your streaming services that range from budget-friendly living room TVs to affordable options for the kitchen, home office, guest room, lake house, and more. Pricing starts from $200 on the 4K models with smaller options from $90. Head below for a closer look. 

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deals:

Toshiba Fire TV deals:

Insignia early Prime Day deals:

While all of the Prime Day Fire TV deals highlight offers are listed above, you’ll find even more options marked down from $90 in the early Prime Day Fire TV section of Amazon right here. There are a few more smaller kitchen or guest room displays for under $100 and we are expecting some tif the larger Omni series models to over the coming weeks. 

Stay locked to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for all of this year’s best price drops as they happen.

