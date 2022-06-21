Razer’s Anzu polarized and blue light filtering smart glasses with built-in speakers at low of $48

Amazon is offering Razer’s Anzu Smart Glasses for $47.88 shipped. Originally $200, these glasses now go for around $60 to $70 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These sunglasses feature both blue light filtering and polarized lenses included, ensuring you always have the right protection for your eyes. There’s also built-in speakers so you can enjoy music or take calls with low-latency audio and the microphone allows you to communicate with friends or family. Plus, touch-enabled voice assistant access allows you to play/pause media, place a call, send a text, and more. All of this happens without placing earbuds in your ears or pulling out your phone as the sunglasses become your headphones for all those tasks.Check out our hands-on review for a deeper dive then head below for more.

If it’s just the headphone part of today’s deal that you’re interested in, just $35 is all it takes to get that. These bone-conducting headphones are available on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon and make a solid choice for listening to your favorite music without disturbing those around you, however, there are no built-in sunglasses here.

Be sure to check out Sony’s new LinkBuds/S true wireless headphones that are on sale for the first time at Amazon. Pricing starts at $158 and there’s $20 in savings to be had here. These earbuds are perfect for enjoying music or taking calls when not wearing the Anzu on sale in today’s lead deal.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses features:

Blue Light Filtering or Polarized Sunglass Lenses : Its blue light filter lessens screen glare to protect your eyes, reducing eyestrain so they feel fresh and focused while enjoying entertainment or working, while the polarized replacement lens shields your eyes from the sun

Low Latency Audio: Its industry-leading 60ms Bluetooth connection delivers smooth, stutter-free sound that allows you to stay immersed without any disruptions from audio delay or skipping

Built-in Mic and Speakers: With the Razer Anzu, you can go hands-free when taking calls thanks to a discreet omnidirectional mic built into its frame

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!