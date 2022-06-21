SteelSeries’ new Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard features fully adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches

High-performance gaming keyboards are essential for any competitive game environment, and SteelSeries is aiming to lead the pack with its latest addition to the Apex keyboard lineup. The Apex Pro Mini mechanical keyboard uses OmniPoint 2.0 switches that allow ultimate customization with fully adjustable actuation points. It can be purchased in either a wired or wireless model.

SteelSeries was founded in 2001 and has become an innovation leader in the gaming and esports peripheral space with its aim of bringing first-to-market innovations and technologies that help gamers get better at their craft. Now, the company is expanding the popular Apex keyboard lineup with the new Apex Pro Mini mechanical gaming keyboard. This compact keyboard utilizes the 60% form factor to give gamers more room for their mice and reduce the number of overall keys that don’t serve many purposes to them. This is the first 60% keyboard in the Apex lineup with SteelSeries’ innovative modifier key that will allow users to maintain full keyboard functionality even though it is smaller. This form factor is also the perfect size for portability so you can toss the keyboard in your bag and travel to the next LAN party.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini size comparison

OmniPoint 2.0 – Fully adjustable mechanical switches

Both the wireless and wired models of the Apex Pro Mini come equipped with SteelSeries’ OmniPoint 2.0 switches that allow you to fully customize the actuation point between 0.2 and 3.8mm with 0.1mm precision. SteelSeries describes the The OmniPoint switches as having “11x faster response time, 10x faster actuation, and is 2x more durable than standard mechanical switches.” A new feature that comes with the new 2.0 switches is Dual Action keypresses, which allow you to program two actions for one key depending on how much actuation is exerted. For instance, you can set up the W key for walking normally when half-pressed and to start sprinting when it is fully pressed. This Dual Action ability, custom actuation points, and per-key RGB lighting can all be adjusted inside SteelSeries’ Engine software.

SteelSeries OmniPoint 2.0 Switch Dual Action

Apex Pro Mini – Wired vs. wireless

The Apex Pro Mini comes in two models: wired and wireless. Your setup will likely be the determining factor in which model you get as the specifications between the two are identical with both using the new OmniPoint 2.0 switches. The wired model comes with a detachable USB-C cable that terminates in a USB-A connection that will allow easier transportation without the risk of damaging the cable or keyboard. The wireless model features dual wireless connectivity with both Bluetooth and lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless with a 2.4GHz connection. This allows the keyboard to work with portable devices that may have limited I/O for connecting dongles or wires. SteelSeries says the battery life on the wireless model is 30 hours with Quantum wireless or 40 hours with Bluetooth and default lighting with the USB-C connection for recharging the keyboard when it’s running low, or you can run with the cable connection for a wired experience.

Availability

You can pick up the all-new SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini keyboards today with the wired model going for the MSRP of $179.99 and the wireless model at the MSRP of $239.99. Head below for links to where you can order these keyboards for yourself.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new OmniPoint 2.0 switches are really cool with the Dual Action ability to create an analog-like gaming experience. Using magnetic sensors to create fully adjustable actuation points is also impressive and is great for those who may want their WASD keys to need less actuation than other keys you may accidentally brush over.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!