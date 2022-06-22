New Amazon low brings Bowflex’s C7 connected exercise bike home for $600 (Reg. up to $799)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex C7 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $599.99 shipped. Originally $1,300, it regularly fetches $700 at Best Buy as of late where it is now matching Amazon for today only. This offer is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, $199 under the price Bowflex sells it for these days, and the lowest we can find. It delivers a connected experience and can be used with the included 1-year JRNY membership as well as Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV. This model can “transmit bike metrics, such as cadence and power, to compatible cycling apps” alongside the 7-inch touchscreen display, 100 levels of magnetic resistance, race-style seat with dual link pedal, and toe cages. The Bluetooth heart rate armband, onboard speakers, and dual water bottle holders are a nice touch as well. Additional details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the Schwinn 170 Upright Bike. This model sells for under $350 at Amazon right now to deliver Bluetooth connectivity, app-based progress tracking, the DualTrack blue backlit LCD screens, heart rate sensors, and 25 levels of resistance. While not quite as feature-rich as the Bowflex model above, it is still a high-tech solution that comes in at nearly half the price.

Complete your new home gym setup with this ongoing $100 price drop on Bowflex’s Adjustable SelectTech Curl Bar. Now down at $499 shipped, this one brings an entire set of curl bar weights home in a single adjustable unit that saves space and grows with you on fitness journey. You can get a closer look at what it is capable of and more details on the pricing breakdown in our previous deal post right here. Then swing by our sports and fitness hub for additional price drops as well.

Bowflex C7 IC Indoor Exercise Bike features:

The JRNY experience assesses your fitness level, creates custom workouts personalized to your unique capabilities, and provides coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts – all from the built-in touchscreen (JRNY Membership required)

Use with popular third party cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV, and, with a JRNY account, during your workouts transmit bike metrics, such as cadence and power, to compatible cycling apps via Bluetooth connectivity (Cycling app subscriptions not included.)

Watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu on the 7″ touchscreen (Streaming service provider subscriptions not included. JRNY Membership required to access streaming service provider apps on console.)

