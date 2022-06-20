Get jacked with Bowflex’s Adjustable SelectTech Curl Bar while it’s $100 off at $499 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex Adjustable SelectTech Curl Bar system for $499 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a solid $100 price drop, matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a very limited 1-day offer, and the best total we can find. This is also matching the Bowflex holiday pricing. Much like its popular adjustable dumbbells and kettlebell (currently marked down to $119), the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar delivers a workout system that grows with you on your fitness journey, saves space, and supports a wide range of exercises. This one can adjust from 20-pounds up to 80 (with an option to upgrade to a 120-pound system in the future) in seven different intervals via simple selection dials. More details below.

You can certainly land a curl bar for much less than our featured offer, like this Marcy Threaded Chrome Steel model at $50. But you’ll have to purchase the weights separately, switch them out manually, and have space to store them in between workouts. While not as elegant or convenient a system overall, it will save you some cash depending how many sets of weights you require.

Speaking of Bowflex, this morning we spotted a one-day deal knocking $700 off its VeloCore 16 exercise bike. This connected Wi-Fi model delivers a 16-inch console with an HD touchscreen at well under the regular asking price for today only. Dive into this morning’s coverage for a complete break down of the pricing data sad feature set.

Bowflex Adjustable SelectTech Curl Bar features:

Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the curl bar. With the turn of a dial you can easily change your weight setting and switch from one exercise to the next. The convenient SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar system replaces 7 barbells and 7 curl bars and can be stored almost anywhere in your home.

