Amazon camera gear Gold Box up to 32% off: Smartphone video rig, lights, more from $24

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day (and joining the early Prime Day deals), iphotoxx (98% positive feedback in the last 90 days) via Amazon is offering up to 32% off a range of Neewer content creator camera rigs and accessories. One standout is the Neewer LED Ring Light Selfie Light and Smartphone Stabillizer at $62.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $91, this is 32% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While the more robust and high-end Moment variant is on sale right now, Neewer delivers a more simple approach to the all-in-one smartphone camera rig with a lighter price to match. It combines onboard lighting with smartphone stabilization for a more professional treatment on your content. There are 240 LEDs across a pair light guide plates alongside Bluetooth camera shutter action, a series of cold shoe mounts for add-on accessories, and two included 2600mAh NP-F550 batteries for power. More details below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Neewer content creator home studio gear and camera accessory Gold Box offers right here. The deals start from under $24 Prime shipped and include everything from lighting rigs and more traditional ring light setups to chroma key backdrops, USB microphones, camera tripods, mounts, and much more.

As we hinted at above, Moment – one of the best iPhoneography brands out there – is running a notable sale on a series of iPhone 13 MagSafe gear and more right now starting from $45. Including everything from its iPhone lens kits and other photography accessories to car and tripod mounts, among other things, you’ll find everything neatly organized for you in our roundup right here.

Neewer LED Smartphone Video Rig features:

NEEWER A111 Selfie Light with LCD display has an adjustable brightness level from 0% to 100%, 3200K-5600K adjustable color temperature, and a high CRI (color rendering index) of 97+ to make your subject look more natural, appealing, and realistic. This A111 is also a smartphone video rig stabilized system that supports control of the mobile shutter via Bluetooth. 3 top cold shoe mounts allow you to mount a wide range of accessories such as LED fill light, microphone or camera handle.

