Moment’s new iPhone MagSafe mounts see first discounts: Filmmaker Cage $110, more from $45

Moment is now offering the very first discounts on its new MagSafe iPhone 13 mounts. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst these, a favorite is the Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage at $109.99. Down from $120, this is a new all-time low at $10 off and the first chance to save since launching earlier in the spring. Moment’s new Filmmaker Cage arrives as a versatile upgrade to your iPhone 12 or 13 series photography rig. Featuring a series of threaded inserts to go alongside cold shoe mounts, the high-grade aluminum frame gives you the flexibility to mount everything from microphones, LED lights, and even GoPros to the assembly for building out your own shooting setup. Then in the center is one of Moment’s (M)Force for pairing with MagSafe-compatible iPhones. We took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well. Head below for more from $45.

Alongside the lead deal, the rest of Moment’s recent lineup of MagSafe mounts are also on sale. Delivering the very first discounts on the new accessories, each of these are down to new all-time lows.

Once you have a mount locked in, you’ll be able to take advantage of Moment’s signature smartphone lenses which are also included in the sale. All of them are detailed down below, and our previous hands-on review offers a more in-depth look at what to expect from upgrading your iPhonegraphy kit. Just don’t forget to grab one of the compatible cases which are on sale right now, too.

Moment Lens discounts:

Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage features:

Mount your phone faster than ever with the most versatile video cage for mobile, and the first with MagSafe. With multiple cold shoe, ¼”-20, and ⅜”-16 attachment points, you can mount any of your favorite mics, lights, handles, or other filmmaking accessories. Made from precision-machined aluminum, it has built-in cable management slots to keep things organized, and an overall low profile makes it easy to pack. Our proprietary (M)Force magnets maintain a super-strong connection, and the mount is easily swappable for a traditional phone clamp if you want extra security.

