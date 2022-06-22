Save 30% on OtterBox iPhone 13 case bundles with MagSafe chargers and more (2022 lows)

OtterBox is launching a new mid-week sale today that’s preparing you and your smartphone for summer. Taking 30% off a selection of its latest iPhone cases and Apple accessories when you bundle three products together, this is the best promotion of the year. All you’ll need to do is add a case, screen protector, and charging accessory to your cart where the savings will automatically be applied. Shipping is free across the board. Applying to just about all of the OtterBox releases, you’ll find cases for iPhone 13 series handsets to go alongside MagSafe battery packs and chargers, as well as iPad covers and more. You’ll want to check out everything right here, but we have also outlined some highlights from each category down below.

Cases

Chargers

Screen Protectors

Symmetry Series+ MagSafe case features:

Get the most out of your new Apple iPhone 13 with Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe compatibility. This slim case shows off your iPhone’s sleek design and was thoughtfully developed to interact with Apple’s new innovative MagSafe system — bringing a new level of interactivity to your iPhone.

