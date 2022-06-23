Arcade1Up bringing iconic board games from creators of Telestrations to its Infinity Game Table

Bringing tabletop board games into the digital era, Arcade1Up’s Infinity Game Table is the “future of family game night” by coupling digital and IRL experiences created by traditional tabletop games. Arcade1Up is now partnering with The Op to bring iconic board games and puzzles to its Infinity Game Table with the digital reimagination of popular titles. Games from The Op are expected to be available later this year.

While there have been ways to play tabletop games digitally for some time now, such as Tabletop Simulator, there is nothing quite like sitting down with friends and family and playing classic board games. Arcade1Up knew this and created the Infinity Game Table to further the enjoyment of playing classic games with a digital twist. Currently, the game catalog sits at 78 games and activities with some family game night essentials such as “CLUE®, HARRY POTTER™ Wizard’s Chess, TICKET TO RIDE®, SCRABBLE®, MONOPOLY®, CHUTES & LADDERS® and more.” The Infinity Game Table started out as a Kickstarter project that raised $1.08 million with the first wave of shipments selling out and comes in both a 24- and 32-inch screen options, both having the same haptic feedback with removable legs to convert it from a table to a board that can sit on a table. Wi-Fi connectivity even allows you to play with friends remotely!

Arcade1Up x The Op – Usaopoly Partnership

Arcade1Up and The Op, also known as Usaopoly, are partnering to bring even more classic and iconic games to the Infinity Game Table with the Director of Product Development at The Op, Casey Sershon, saying, “The Infinity Game Table will really bring our games to life, providing fun for the entire family. It’s the perfect combination of digital engagement while maintaining the in-person social aspect of board games.” The Op is a leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles and has been doing so for over 25 years. It works to partner with marquee brands like Hasbro, Disney, Nintendo, and even more to bring themed board games to market.

Digital recreations of The Op games are expected to make their way to the Infinity Game Table later this year with Davin Sufer, CTO of Arcade1Up, saying, “Working with The Op to reimagine some of their well-known titles for the digital platform, while expanding our library of games, is something we are very excited to take on.” If you wanted to pick up one of these game tables ahead of these new game releases, head below for links to where you can.

Amazon Infinity Game Table 24-inch – $649.99 Infinity Game Table 32-inch – $899.99 32-inch Game Table Battery – $199.99

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table 24-inch – $699.99 Infinity Game Table 32-inch – $899.99 24-inch Game Table Battery – $199.99 32-inch Game Table Battery – $199.99



9to5Toys’ Take

The Infinity Game Table looks like a great product with an interesting twist on family game night. I’ve played tabletop games on my computer using Tabletop Simulator many times, but there is nothing like gaming in person. I can’t wait to see what iconic games get added to the catalog later this year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!