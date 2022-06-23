Upgrade you TV setup with Klipsch’s Cinema 400 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer at $230

Amazon is currently offering the Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar and 8-inch Wireless Subwoofer for $229.99 shipped. Normally going for $329, this 30% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is one of the lowest of the past year that we’ve seen. Using HDMI ARC, you simply connect the sound bar to your TV over a single HDMI connection, or you could use an optical cable to send audio from the TV to the sound system. You will experience true stereo sound with this bar as it uses Klipsch’s proprietary 90° X 90° Tractrix Horn technology and fiber cone composite woofers. The 8-inch wireless subwoofer will deliver that punchy bass that further enhances any movie-watching experience. Head below for more.

If you want to improve your TV sound quality but don’t want to shell out $230, you can check out the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer for $179. This sound bar uses the same HDMI ARC connection to get audio from the TV alongside an optional optical audio input as well. You can even connect to this sound bar over Bluetooth to play music from your mobile device while you’re working and don’t need the TV distracting you. In total, you’re looking at about 80W in power to drive both the sound bar and subwoofer, compared the to 400W total of the Klipsch option above. Polk’s Adjust technology customizes the sound levels to make sure all dialogue is clear so you never miss a word in your favorite TV show or movie.

Another sound system you can check out is Samsung’s HW-Q60T 5.1-channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $270. This limited-time deal from Woot will get you a sound system compatible with DTS Virtual:X surround sound with its Acoustic Beam technology.

Klipsch Cinema 400 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer features:

Seamlessly upgrade your television viewing to a home theater experience with Klipsch horn-loaded Cinema Series Sound Bars. Plugin the included HDMI cable (or optical cable) to your TV and enjoy a premium home theater experience. HDMI-ARC gives you full control of your system, including the wireless sub, with a single remote.

