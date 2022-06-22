Samsung’s 5.1-channel 3D surround soundbar and wireless subwoofer reaches new low at $270

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1-channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $269.99 Prime shipped, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Normally going for $350, this 23% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. It currently goes for $348 on Amazon, $300 directly from Samsung, and $298 at B&H. This soundbar from Samsung will elevate your TV setup with “immersive 3D sound” created by its support for DTS Virtual:X surround sound with the Acoustic Beam technology delivering “sound that appears to come precisely where the action is happening on screen.” You will have access to 4K passthrough via the HDMI ports or an optical audio input with the wireless 6.5-inch bringing in additional bass. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but still have a wireless subwoofer, you could go with the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1-channel Dolby Audio Soundbar and Subwoofer for $119. Unlike the Samsung option above, this soundbar does not include support for any DTS surround sound with Dolby Audio providing digital encoding that “maximizes sound clarity and creates incredible room-filling virtual surround sound.” There is even support for Bluetooth so you can connect your mobile device and stream music while you’re cleaning the house and don’t want to be distracted by TV shows. HDMI ARC passthrough is also present here with optical audio input as an option as well for a hassle-free setup.

Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1-channel Soundbar and Subwoofer features:

Elevate your entertainment experience with immersive 3D sound. The power of Samsung Soundbar Q60T makes surround sound come to life with speakers that fire from the front, side and above. Plus, it’s perfectly matched for Samsung QLED TVs with simpler setup, matching design, and integrated sound.

