Molekule’s medical-grade air purifiers are now up to $250 off at Amazon starting from $400

Amazon is now offering up to $250 off Molekule’s high-end air purifiers. First up, you can score the Molekule Air Mini+ Air Purifier for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $499, this is $100 off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked in over year at Amazon outside of a brief offer at $10 less, and the best we can find. It is also the same price you would pay directly from Molekule right now. These machines are “FDA-cleared” medical-grade “510(k) Class II” air purifiers designed to destroy viruses and bacteria as well as trap “95% of particles 0.3 to 1 micron in size.” This model is made for smaller spaces like studio apartments, the kid’s room, and home offices using Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology you won’t find in most of the more affordable solutions out there. It also has three fan speeds and a “whisper-quiet” 39db silent mode. Head below for an offer on the larger pro model.

Amazon also has the Molekule Air Pro model marked down from $1,000 to $749.99 shipped, which is $250 off and a new Amazon all-time low. This one is essentially a larger version of the model above with the same medical-grade design but is capable of covering spaces up to 1,000-square feet.

If you’re not interested in the attractive, higher-end Molekule models for your family’s air space, consider one of the far more affordable LEVOIT models. They are among the most popular in the sub $100 category and you’ll find plenty of options ranging in coverage capabilities on Amazon starting from $45.

And just while we are the subject of air quality, be sure to take a look at the Siri-ready Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat while it’s $70 off.

Molekule Air Mini+ features:

FDA-cleared to destroy viruses: Molekule Air Mini+ is FDA-cleared as a 510(k) Class II medical device to destroy viruses & bacteria, and trap 95% of particles 0.3-1 micron in size

Made for smaller spaces: designed for smaller spaces up to 250 sq. ft. like studio apartments, kids’ bedrooms & home offices

PECO-powered: Uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, allergens, bacteria, mold, chemicals & more

Auto Protect mode: Delivers particle protection by auto-adjusting fan speed based on the sensor. Auto Protect is designed for non-medical use. For home-or-commercial healthcare use, Mini+ should be used on fan speed 3 or higher

