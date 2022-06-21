Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat keeps your Siri setup cool this summer at $99 (Save $70)

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $169, you’re looking at $70 in savings to coincide with a match of the all-time low set just once before back at the start of May. As summer weather begins heating up over the next month or so, Emerson’s smart thermostat is ready to keep your home a consistently cool temperature. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this unit is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, the Sensi Touch also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved.

Today’s lead deal is really as good as it gets for a HomeKit-enabled solution. But if you don’t mind swapping the Siri support for another voice assistant, the Alexa-enabled Amazon Smart Thermostat sits at $60. This much more affordable solution might not be as premium without the touchscreen display, but will help you add some smart features to the climate control system for far less.

Though if Siri support is a must for your setup, this past weekend saw a notable discount go live on one of the more popular HomeKit smart locks on the market. Packing all of the expected smart home features into the form-factor of a typical smart lock, Level Lock is an eye-catching option for those who would rather hide the gadgety look. It’s down to $187, dropping from its usual $249 price tag in the process.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

