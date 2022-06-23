Nomad’s magnetic Base Station charging hub drops to $84 with our exclusive code (Reg. $120)

Nomad is now offerings 9to5 readers an exclusive chance to save on one of its latest Apple-friendly charging stations. After being refreshed last winter with MagSafe support, the new Nomad Base Station Hub is dropping to the best price of the year with our code. Right now for a limited time, applying code 9to530 at checkout will drop the accessory down to $83.97. Shipping is free in orders over $150. Typically selling for $120, today’s offer is marking the best price of the year at 30% off. Upgraded with built-in magnets, Nomad’s refreshed Base Station Hub provides a home on your nightstand or desk for your entire Apple kit. It can refuel a pair of devices wirelessly with up to 10W speeds, as well as a pair of wired accessories. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Sporting a padded leather surface, the Nomad Base Station Hub now packs some built-in magnets to help align your devices on the Qi charging pads. It’s less of your typical MagSafe charging features and more of a guide to help your iPhone find the right spot on the luxurious nightstand companion.

Every time we go hands-on with a charger or case from Nomad here at 9to5, we always walk away impressed. Today’s discount makes one of our favorite chargers on the market even more affordable, just for our readers to get in on the luxurious leather charging station. Just remember to apply code 9to530 at checkout to lock-in the savings.

Nomad Base Station Hub features:

Base Station Hub with Magnetic Alignment combines a highly-functional wireless charger and charging hub with a classic Nomad design. The 3 high-power charging coils are built with magnetic alignment functionality, simplifying the search for the charging hot spot and increasing the charging efficiency. Rounded out with two power output ports, 1 USB-A and 1 USB-C, Base Station Hub with Magnetic Alignment solves all your charging needs.

