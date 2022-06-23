Pad & Quill’s leather duffle and brief bags with 25-yr. warranty now start at $436 (Up to $146 off)

We can safely say Pad & Quill makes some of the most gorgeous and well-made handcrafted leather Apple gear and bags out there after having a chance to go hands-on with some of them over the years. Its Gladstone duffle and breifcase line is now back in-stock with promo codes knocking 20% off both of them. You can land the regularly $679 Gladstone Leather Duffle Bag for $543.20 or the $579 Gladstone Leather Briefcase for $436.20, both with free shipping and in your choice of whiskey or chestnut colorways. Be sure to use code PQ20 at checkout. This is up to $146 off the going rates and the lowest prices we have tracked since the holidays last year. Head below for more details.

While they certainly aren’t the most affordable options out there, Pad & Quill delivers a high-quality leather treatment that just looks better and better over time. I have been using the roll top backpack since 2017 now and can confidently say that these things can take a real beating and just look even more classy with every scratch they accumulate.

The Gladstone line is made from American-sourced full-grain leather with an upholstery-grade Herringbone fabric lining, rivet-secured laptop pockets and closures, removable straps, and “durable” sailcloth stitching. Not to mention shipping with a 25-year leather warranty and a 30-day money-back promise.

Speaking of leather gear to go along with your Apple kit, we are tracking deals on the official leather/silicone AirTag Loops and be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Nomad AirTag keychain with new signature Horween Leather Loop.

Gladstone Leather Duffle Bag features:

The real magic of the Heritage Gladstone Bag design is in its cavernous hinged opening. Providing unobstructed access combined with iconic-era stylings has made it a favorite for debonair businessmen and renowned politicians, like Prime Minister Gladstone himself, for over 165 years. Its fame skyrocketed into household ubiquity when Physicians started using it as their daily workhorse of a bag for house calls. We’ve taken those many decades of acclaim, design refinement, and reliability and rolled it into the Pad & Quill Gladstone Leather Duffle Bag.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!