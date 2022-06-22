Nomad refreshes AirTag keychain with new signature Horween Leather Loop 

Today, Nomad is refreshing one of its existing offerings with a new design. Sporting all of the usual Horween leather stylings the brand is known for, its new Nomad AirTag Leather Loop slims down the package while still providing an elegant way to clip Apple’s item finders onto your keys, bags, and more.

Nomad AirTag Leather Loop refreshed with D-Ring design

As for what’s actually new this time around, Nomad is ultimately only making a relatively small adjustment to its new AirTag Leather Loop that falls to the actual metal hardware which connects your keys to the leather build. Before on the original model there was a standard key ring, which Nomad notes takes up too much space in your pocket compared to the new iteration. Instead, you’ll find a metal injection molded stainless steel D-ring which contributes to a much more compact design.

Otherwise, Nomad is sticking with what the brand knows best for the new release today. The entire package is comprised of its usual Horween leather that will develop a healthy patina over time, which comes in one of three different styles. That’s the same as the original, and just like the model that came before, Nomad isn’t altering the price tag. Clocking in at $19.95, the just-refreshed AirTag Leather Loop is now available via the online Nomad storefront.

Another difference that Nomad is marketing front and center is the ease in which you can swap out an AirTag’s battery. While the previous model could in fact accomplish the same thing, it was a tad troublesome with how everything was put together. This time around, Nomad is noting how easy it is swap out an aging battery without having to actually take off the Leather Loop, which still adheres to your AirTag with a pair of 3M pads.

The refreshed Nomad Leather Loop joins the rest of the brand’s existing stable AirTag accessories. None of the others have been refreshed, with only the most popular offering getting any love today.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having already gone hands-on with the original style last year (which you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review), I have to say that Nomad’s AirTag Leather Loop doesn’t look all too convincing of an upgrade for existing owners. New adopters, on the other hand, will likely find this to be an even better package with all of the little tweaks, especially considering the already notable price tag hasn’t changed this time around.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!