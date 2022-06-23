WORKPRO’s 125-piece household tool kit with cordless electric screwdriver reaches low of $36

If you’ve been looking to expand your home tool collection, now is the time with Amazon now offering the WORKPRO 125-piece Household Tool Kit for $35.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $50, this 28% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this tool kit. All the tools here feature a pleasant blue and red design with an anti-corrosive chrome finish so rust won’t be an issue. One of the biggest pieces of this tool kit is the 3.6V cordless rechargeable screwdriver that comes with an LED work light so you can see screws in dim locations and a micro USB port for quickly recharging from a power brick or car charger. Included with this set are three different pliers, a torpedo level, an adjustable wrench, a claw hammer, precision screwdrivers, some other miscellaneous pieces, and a storage bag for everything, plus the aforementioned cordless screwdriver. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the CARTMAN 39-piece General Household Tool Set for $20. Unlike the WORKPRO option above, all the tools included here are stored inside of a plastic hard case with a more limited selection of tools. You do still get a claw hammer, basic pliers, some precision screwdrivers, and a manual screwdriver with different bits. The other tools included here are similar to the WORKPRO option with a box cutter, tape measure, an Allen key set, and scissors. If you want slightly more tools with some savings, there is the CARTMAN 148-piece General Household Tool Set for $30. The primary difference between this option and the featured set is the inclusion of various wrenches whereas the WORKPRO option has an adjustable wrench. There is also a secondary Allen key set and some electrical tape. This set also uses a plastic hard case to store all these tools rather than a bag.

Be sure to stop by our tool hub for all the latest deals on household and workshop tools. You can also stop by our home goods hub to see our roundups of kitchen appliances, furniture, and even more. Having bugs fly around you while working is very annoying and distracting. Lure them away with the Katchy UV Indoor Insect Trap at $31.50, which is within $5 of the 2022 low price we’ve tracked.

WORKPRO 125-piece Household Tool Kit features:

This tools set is ideal for tackling all assembly, maintenance, repair projects, and little emergencies around the house, office or garage. Fixing leaky kitchen or bathroom faucets, hanging up pictures, or tightening up a loose screw on your bike, this tool set has everything you need for hammering, screwing, measuring, cutting and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!