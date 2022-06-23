Don’t let the bugs takeover this summer, Katchy’s UV Indoor Insect Trap is down at $31.50

Antiope Corp. (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for $31.49 shipped after you clip the 30% on page-coupon. Regularly $40 and more recently fetching $45, this is up to 30% off the going rate and within about $5 of the lowest we have tracked across 2022 at Amazon. Using UV lights, a fan to suck them in, and internal sticky glue boards, it rids your space of those fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitoes that might sneak inside during the summer months. The modern-looking trap is best used “close to insect-ridden fruit, plants or trash bins” and works best when you turn your other lights off. More details below.

A more affordable way to tackle those pesky bugs this summer is with this 12-pack of TERRO Non-Toxic Indoor Traps at just over $13 Prime shipped. They don’t deliver a high-tech solution like the model above, but they will help the cause and for less than half the price as well. “Place traps along baseboards, under furniture and appliances, in kitchens, pantries, bathrooms, basements, and more.”

Once your bug control situation has been settled above, take a look at the free $20 Prime Day credit Amazon is handing out for purchasing select household essentials. This is a simple way to land some easy Amazon money by purchasing items you’re likely already going to need anyway, including Tide and Gain laundry detergent, Gillette razors, dishwasher soap, Bounty paper towels, and more. This Amazon Photos Prime Day credit promotion is worth a closer look while you’re at it as well.

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap features:

Triple trapping power, first the UV light attracts the bug then the fan sucks it in and the sticky glue boards trap it. No Zapper

Subtle and stylish fruit fly, gnat and mosquito killer, no more ugly traps, easily place in your home, kitchen or office as a decorative, stylish piece.

Trap indoors, close to insect-ridden fruit, plants or trash bin, turn off lights for best results.

Not effective on house flies.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!