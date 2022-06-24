Apple heads into the weekend with latest $5 iTunes movie sale

Rikka Altland -
AppleMediaITunes
Shop now $5

The weekend has arrived, and so too has the latest Apple movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Notably for this particular weekend, you’ll be able to save on a collection of titles featuring notable cast ensembles all at $5. Not to mention, all of the movies will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $5 weekend movie sale is live

Earlier in the week, Apple launched another way to get in on the iTunes savings with a collection of 2010s summer blockbusters on sale. All sitting at $10 or less, these are the best prices of the year to go alongside the latest $1 HD rental.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.
ITunes

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s new 2TB T7 rubberized portable SSD now ...
Put the SafeBlade key-shaped cutter in your EDC for jus...
Waterpik’s WP-562 Cordless Water Flosser with mag...
Masterbuilt’s Gravity Smart Charcoal Grill and Sm...
Call of Duty Warzone Season Four officially launches to...
Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off best...
Kitchy’s Pizza Wheel keeps toppings where they be...
9to5Toys Daily: June 24, 2022 – iPad Air 5 $99 off, A...
Load more...
Show More Comments