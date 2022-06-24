Apple heads into the weekend with latest $5 iTunes movie sale

The weekend has arrived, and so too has the latest Apple movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Notably for this particular weekend, you’ll be able to save on a collection of titles featuring notable cast ensembles all at $5. Not to mention, all of the movies will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.
Apple’s latest $5 weekend movie sale is live
- The Big Short
- Knives Out
- Pitch Perfect
- The Breakfast Club
- My Cousin Vinny
- American Hustle
- Pulp Fiction
- The Hangover
- Django Unchained
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Inception
- Tag
- We’re the Millers
- The Hateful Eight
- Horrible Bosses
- Office Space
Earlier in the week, Apple launched another way to get in on the iTunes savings with a collection of 2010s summer blockbusters on sale. All sitting at $10 or less, these are the best prices of the year to go alongside the latest $1 HD rental.
