FlexiSpot Gold Box takes up to 33% off electric standing desks from $200, plus more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FlexiSpot’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its standing desks, converters, and home office accessories. Shipping is free across the board. A top pick amongst all of the offers is the EN1 Essential Electric Standing Desk at $259.99. Down from $350, this is matching the 2022 low at $90 off while marking only the second notable price cut of the year. This motorized standing desk can adjust from 28 up to 47.6 inches with the ability to set custom heights and presets from the 6-button controller. Then there’s the white desktop itself which refreshes your office with a 55- by 28-inch tabletop. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, you’ll find a collection of other standing desks from FlexiSpot, as well as ways to upgrade an existing desktop setup. Pricing starts at $56 for some of the accessories, while the desks themselves are as low as $200. Just remember that all of the offers will only be live through the end of the day, so time is limited to score the up to 33% in savings. Though here are some of our favorites:

FlexiSpot EN1 Essential Electric Standing Desk features:

Expansive 55” x 28” eco-friendly whole-piece desktop offers more than ample workspace for 2 monitors, a laptop and more so you can confidently tackle any work situation that arises. Please allow a slight 0 to1-inch difference in desktop size due to manual measurement. The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28″ to 47.6″ (without 1″ thickness of table top included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise(under 50 dB) while running.

