Greenworks’ 40V 12-inch cordless electric chainsaw doesn’t require gas at $120

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $119.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve seen this year. Ready to help you cut up firewood for bonfires this summer or next fall to keep warm, you’ll find this electric chainsaw ditches the noisy gas engine for a 40V battery to deliver solid power without the fumes. The battery is lithium-ion and said to “deliver fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.” There’s a 12-inch steel chain and bar with tool-less tensioning that’s easy to use as well. Plus, the 40V batteries are compatible with other Greenworks 40V G-Max tools that might be in your garage. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Greenworks 10.5A 14-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw to save a bit of cash. It’s available for $67, which saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not battery powered, but all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features a larger 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

Don’t forget to check out the Sun Joe 2,200 PSI 1.6 GPM electric pressure washer that’s on sale for a new Amazon all-time low this week, coming in at $126. It also ditches gas and oil for an electric motor that allows you to enjoy a quieter experience that’s more economical all around. Plus, you can swing by our New Green Deals guide at Electrek to find other great ways to save on electric tools, e-bikes, solar panels, and more.

Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

High Performance G-MAX 40V Lithium-Ion battery delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging

Robust 12-inch steel chain and bar with tool-less chain tensioning offers ease of use while delivering the highest cutting performance

3/8-inch chain pitch delivers the right amount of capabilities to get those limbs trimmed and cut with minimal kickback

