Sun Joe’s 2,200 PSI 1.6 GPM electric pressure washer falls to new low at Amazon of $130.50

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT 2,200PSI 1.6GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $130.59 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $190 at Amazon, our last mention was $145, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to deliver the ability to give your home a facelift this summer, you’ll find Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is pretty powerful for a non-gas model. The main ways this pressure washer sets itself apart is the powerful 14.5A motor that outputs up to 2,200 PSI and as much as 1.6 GPM. There’s a twist nozzle that has spray angles ranging from 0° to 45° so you don’t have to worry about changing the tips. You’ll also find that it includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, detergent tank, and more.

Leverage just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this foam canon that connects to the end of your new pressure washer. It makes giving your car a bath to remove salt and brine a simple task; one that can be done at home without going to the car wash and having to pay a fee each time to clean your vehicle. Coming in at $16, you’ll also get backup nozzles for regular use with the pressure washer, making it even more of a value-add to the deal above.

Be sure to pick up JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale for $100 right now. It’s waterproof, wireless, and can withstand being used outdoors while you’re pressure washing. Plus, we have additional discounts on more speakers with prices starting at $90, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to find all the ways you can save.

Sun Joe Pressure Washer features:

Tackle your toughest home, outdoor and auto cleaning projects with ease with the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT Electric Pressure Washer. Packed with 1,800 watts of pure power, the 14.5-amp motor generates up to 2,200 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) to demolish every last bit of dirt, grease, gunk and grime. Simply twist the nozzle to adjust from punishing pinpoint jet to powerful fan spray. The onboard 54.1 fl. oz. detergent tank lets you dial-in just the right amount of detergent to give your cleaning blast a boost.

