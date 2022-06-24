Kitchy’s Pizza Wheel keeps toppings where they belong at under $7 (Matching 2022 low)

Shop & Co. (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16, it more typically sells in the $10 range and is now matching both our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked this year. Delivering an “ergonomic” roller-style cutting experience, it is designed to keep your hands safe and the toppings on the pizza where they belong. You “won’t have to cut back and forth” and you’ll find a handy protective guard to cover the blade while it is stored in the cupboard in between uses. The “lifetime 100% money-back guarantee” is a nice touch as well.

Today’s deal on the Kitchy is already among the most affordable pizza cutter options out there, although this Yinghezu Pizza Cutter Wheel comes in at under $5 Prime shipped and is a popular option on Amazon. It won’t deliver the novel wheel-style found on the Kitchy, but it should help keep the toppings on the pie for less.

Elsewhere in today’s best kitchen deals, we spotted a new all-time low on Elite Gourmet’s 17-piece blender system. Now 25% off the going rate, you can land this setup for $30 Prime shipped, delivering a host of on-the-go cups alongside the ability to chop up ingredients for cooking purposes. Everything you need to know about what it is capable of is right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for additional deals today.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel features:

SLICE ANY PIZZA LIKE A PRO – This pizza cutter will leave you shocked with how easy it is to get a nice, clean cut through your pizza. With its ergonomic handle and flawless finish, you won’t have to cut back and forth and you get to keep your toppings where they belong – on your pizza.

SUPER SHARP AND FITS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – Why waste money on bulky pizza rockers that don’t even fit in your kitchen cabinet when you can simply get this unique design that easily fits in your hand and also in your cutlery drawer.

PROTECTIVE BLADE GUARD FOR EASY STORAGE – This pizza knife comes with a blade guard to keep your cutter securely stored away when you’re not using it.

