Summer cocktails await with new Amazon low on Elite Gourmet’s 17-pc. blender at $30 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Elite Gourmet 17-piece Personal Blender system for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 25% off and a new Amazon all-time low. A notable and versatile setup for your protein shakes, summer cocktails, and more, it can even handle some light meal preparations including the ability to chop nuts, grate cheese, grind coffee, and more. It delivers a 300-watt motor alongside a host of blender cups that can be used as storage containers with dishwasher-safe designs, “spill-proof” drinking lids, and foam grips. It might not be the most powerful option out there, but if you’re looking for a quick and easy model with loads of extras that won’t break the bank, this new Amazon all-time low is worth a look. Additional details below. 

Today’s lead deal is now 25% below the comparable Magic Bullet system, but you can scoop up the nutribullet GO Portable Blender for slightly less at $28 shipped right now. You won’t get all of the extras taking this route, but it is a notable cordless solution that you can charge up and use just about anywhere your adventures might take you this summer and beyond. 

If you’re more focused on your outdoor cooking game at this time of year, take a look at the deal we spotted yesterday on Cuisinart’s 1500W Electric Smoker. This one won’t require any propane and comes in at one of the best prices we have tracked all year right now with free Prime shipping. Now down at $150, you’ll find all of the details on this model and others starting from $100 in our previous deal coverage. Then hit up our home goods hub for even more. 

Elite Gourmet 17-piece Personal Blender features:

  • Make healthy and delicious drinks such as smoothies protein shakes, milk shakes and more
  • Chop nuts, grate cheese, grind coffee, blend and mix drinks with quick and easy clean up
  • Quick and easy clean up and reusable dishwasher safe cups
  • Enjoy fast and easy shakes or chop up onions with no tears
  • Powerful 300 watt motor

