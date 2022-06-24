Throw a NERF football around this summer with Amazon deals from $10, Fortnite blasters, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessToys & HobbiesNerf
Amazon low From $10

Amazon is now offering sports and outdoor toys from NERF starting from under $10. One standout is the NERF Weather Blitz Foam Football at $12.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, it fetches $14 from third-party Walmart sellers, is now nearly 20% off, and seeing a new Amazon all-time low. A notable time to pick one up for trips to the lake house or for throwing around at the beach this summer, it is “designed for durability so you can play in different weather conditions” as well. It features an “easy-grip” treatment that works for adults but is also sized for smaller hands and has “grips that make it easy for kids to hold, catch, and throw.” Head below for more summer NERF toy deals. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the NERF sports and toy Amazon sale right here. You’ll find some of its Vortex and Aero Howler footballs starting from under $10 Prime shipped as well as a host of NERF blasters, including Fortnite crossover models, and more waiting for you on this landing page.

Once your new outdoor backyard and beach kit has been updated, make sure you have some content for your Switch for when it’s time to get your on-the-go gaming action going or when you come back inside. Nintendo has launched a notable new summer sale starting from $6 featuring a range of Mario and Zelda titles as well as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Donkey Kong Country, MLB The Show 22, and more. hit up yesterday’s roundup for a closer look

NERF Weather Blitz Foam Football features:

  • ALL WEATHER PLAY: The Nerf Weather Blitz football is designed for durability so you can play in different weather conditions
  • PLAY IN RAIN, MUD, OR SNOW: Even when it’s raining, snowing, or muddy, everyone can still get outside for a game with the Nerf Weather Blitz football
  • EASY-GRIP DESIGN: The Weather Blitz ball is designed with grips and sized so that it’s easy to hold and throw even when wet or muddy, so the weather doesn’t get in the way of a game

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Toys & Hobbies Nerf

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cuisinart’s 1500W Electric Smoker hits one of the bes...
This corded electric leaf blower is just $45 for your y...
EGO’s 56V 21-inch electric lawn mower makes yard chor...
Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller hits $40 all-time l...
Save 23% on Microsoft's 13-inch Surface Pro 8
Kitchy’s Pizza Wheel keeps toppings where they be...
9to5Toys Daily: June 24, 2022 – iPad Air 5 $99 off, A...
Sperry Ultimate Summer Sale takes up to 50% off hundred...
Load more...
Show More Comments