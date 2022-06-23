Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6: Zelda, Mario, Skyrim, Star Wars, more

We are now tracking some big-time Switch game deals as part of Nintendo’s new Big Ol’ Super Sale. Starting right now, Nintendo is dishing up some solid price drops on a range of first- and third-party titles for Switch including everything from Mario and Zelda to Star Wars, Assassin’s Creed, and more. Starting from just over $6, this is a notable chance as well as a particularly convenient way to bolster your library with some digital Switch game deals you won’t have to leave the couch for or wait for shipping. Head below for more details and some top Switch game deal picks from the new Nintendo Big Ol’ Super Sale.

Save like a BOSS [with these Switch game deals] during the Big Ol’ Super Sale! Find great deals on select games like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic, ASSASSIN’S CREED® THE EZIO COLLECTION, and so much more.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening features:

As Link, you awaken in a strange land away from Hyrule, where animals talk and monsters roam. To uncover the truth behind your whereabouts and rouse the legendary Wind Fish, explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons, reimagined in stunning detail for this new release of one of the most beloved The Legend of Zelda games. Along the way, you’ll meet a hilarious assortment of charming characters to which you’ll never want to say goodbye.

