NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 DumaOS-powered Gaming Router reaches new low at $130 (Save 57%)

GameStop is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $129.97 shipped. This router launched at $370 but has more regularly gone for $300 like it does from Amazon, Best Buy, and NETGEAR directly, which makes this a 57% discount and the new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this router. One of the biggest features of this router is the use of the DumaOS firmware that was specifically built for gaming. You can prioritize game traffic with Application QoS that will maximize download and upload speeds while lowering ping and you can even use geo-fencing to only connect to servers close to home. In total, there are four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices with wireless internet being handled by Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 radios to deliver up to 3.2Gb/s speeds. Head below for more.

Update 6/24 @ 9:47 AM: Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack for $230 after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $280, this 18% discount marks a new all-time low for this mesh system which launched earlier this year. This system covers up to 6,500-square feet and supports Ethernet backhaul between the units for faster speeds and lower latency.

Depending on your setup, you may need more than the four Gigabit Ethernet ports included on the router above. In that case, be sure to check out the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $16. This plug-n-play switch will begin working immediately as soon as power is connected and an Ethernet run from the router is plugged in, giving you an additional four ports to connect devices. If you need even more ports, NETGEAR has an 8-port option for $22 with the same plug-n-play capability. Already have a router you’re happy with? Then you may be interested in saving some cash every month by picking up your own cable modem like NETGEAR’s Nighthawk CM1200 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem for $212. While it is a bigger upfront investment, you’d be saving all the cash you pay your ISP every month to rent a modem from them, plus you can have more control over the unit when you get your own.

If you have a bigger home, a mesh Wi-Fi network will ensure there is even coverage across the home. Check out the TP-Link Deco S4 Wi-Fi Mesh System for $110. This 3-pack can handle up to 5,500-square feet with each unit coming with two Gigabit Ethernet ports to provide hard-wired connections wherever the unit is.

NETGEAR Nighthawk XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Nighthawk XR1000 WiFi 6 Gaming Router improves your internet connection by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeping you in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming. WiFi 6 allows more devices to connect and stream simultaneously by efﬁciently packing and scheduling data. Optimize your gaming experience with reduced ping rates up to 93%†, geo fencing, ping heatmap, and more.

