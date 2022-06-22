Get mesh Wi-Fi coverage with TP-Link’s 3-pack Deco S4 system at $110 (Save 27%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi 802.11ac System for $109.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally going for $150, this 27% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this mesh system. This 3-unit kit comes ready to provide your home with up to 5,500-square feet of wireless internet coverage with integrated Alexa support for controlling the network, such as the guest Wi-Fi. Each unit comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, such as smart TVs or video game consoles, that either doesn’t have wireless capability or benefit from a wired connection. The setup of the mesh system is handled with the Deco app and will also give you access to monitor network traffic. Head below for more.

With the limited number of Ethernet ports with these units, you may be interested in the TP-Link 5-Port Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $14 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This plug-n-play switch will begin operating immediately upon being connected to power and an Ethernet port on the Deco unit. This switch is fanless which means silent operation with the sturdy metal frame designed for desk- or wall-mounting.

If you would rather have Wi-Fi 6 coverage, you can grab the NETGEAR Nighthawk MK62 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack for $115. This mesh system is seeing its lowest price for a limited time with the ability to cover up to 3,000-square feet. With the upgraded Wi-Fi network you get from either mesh system mentioned here, you can be more confident in smart home gear having good connections. Right now you can grab the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery in Certified Refurbished Condition for $65. This early Prime Day deal will net you a security camera at a new low we’ve tracked for this camera in refurbished condition.

TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Get fast and seamless WiFi throughout your home. Three Deco S4 units work together to create a single network that provides coverage up to 5,500 sq. ft, so you can keep your devices connected even as you move about your home. Need more coverage? No problem! All Deco units work together so all you need to do is add another Deco unit to expand your coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!